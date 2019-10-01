Third Security Lowered Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Stake by $57.46 Million; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Holding by $41.15 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 366.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 311,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 396,727 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.61 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 588,791 shares traded or 82.15% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Third Security Llc decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc sold 3.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The hedge fund held 10.71M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.05M, down from 14.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 758,105 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – Morphotek Announces Agreement to License its Proprietary Eribulin-Linker Payload to Bliss Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Devel; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 10/05/2018 – HALOZYME REITERATES 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 400,201 shares to 270,999 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 605,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 896,756 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 500 shares. 6,828 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Villere St Denis J & Ltd Com has 4.6% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 565,565 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability owns 1.67 million shares for 4.42% of their portfolio. Next Group Inc Inc reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuance Ltd Company invested in 6.38% or 1.14M shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. Synovus has 313 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 29,972 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 2,740 were reported by Prudential Inc. Sumitomo Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 5,660 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs stated it has 4,274 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold HALO shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 105.70 million shares or 8.25% less from 115.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Mgmt Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). 33,692 are owned by Creative Planning. 338,060 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Amer Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 16,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 84,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 0.08% stake. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 406,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 209,392 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). 91,704 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. 31,515 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Com. Fred Alger Management Inc owns 60,000 shares.

Third Security Llc, which manages about $2.60B and $848.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 6.76 million shares to 74.55 million shares, valued at $571.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

