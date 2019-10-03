Third Security Has Upped Its Position in Intrexon (XON) by $47.33 Million; Weber Alan W Stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) Has Trimmed by $614,970

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.1017 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2783. About 184,043 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 6.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 74.55 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571.08M, up from 67.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 211,606 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.51 million for 3.41 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 375,388 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Legendary DJ retiring after 36 years in Philadelphia radio – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Entercom, KYW reach agreement on new contract – Philadelphia Business Journal” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom: Another Underappreciated Radio Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrexon forms two units and streamlines management – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Intrexon (XON) Down 31.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 08, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Intrexon to Highlight Microbial Cannabinoid Production Platform at the Paradigm Capital Biosynthesis Conference – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Intrexon Crashed (Again) Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intrexon Corp (XON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold XON shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 120.81 million shares or 0.30% less from 121.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Third Security Llc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $848.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.38M shares to 10.71M shares, valued at $184.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.