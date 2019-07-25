Third Security Has Raised Its Position in Intrexon (XON) by $514,995; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Holding in Mednax (MD) by $1.19 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 84.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 44,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,363 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 52,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 232,765 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58M, up from 67.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.96% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 804,497 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6,910 shares to 11,295 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Fin Tr Inc by 55,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.38 million for 7.41 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 895,779 were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Limited Com. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 219,483 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 53,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Nikko Asset Americas Inc reported 1.16M shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Third Security Ltd Liability holds 67.79 million shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 21,900 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 351,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 18,563 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Msd Partners Lp has 1.00M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 411,662 shares.