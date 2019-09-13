Third Security Has Lowered Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Stake as Valuation Rose; U S Global Investors Raised Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Position by $580,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Third Security Llc decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc sold 3.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The hedge fund held 10.71M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.05 million, down from 14.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 25,081 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 10/05/2018 – HALOZYME 1Q REV. $30.9M, EST. $31.8M; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 10/05/2018 – Halozyme Therapeutics: Target Number of Progression-Free Survival Events in HALO-301 Study Now Projected Between Dec 2018 and Feb 2019; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 10/05/2018 – Halozyme Therapeutics: Eight ENHANZE-Partnered Products Expected in Clinical Studies in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Halozyme Therapeutics 1Q Rev $30.9M; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 154,784 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/05/2018 – BHP EXEC. SEES OIL MARKETS REBALANCING IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES LONG-TERM ADVANTAGE FOR HIGHER QUALITY RAW MATERIALS; 11/05/2018 – BHP SPENCE MINE WORKERS ACCEPT INVITATION FOR EARLY WAGE TALKS; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 19/03/2018 – (((Charles Gaba))): @robinmarty not sure myself yet but @MPKalina is a good source for BHP stuff…; 22/03/2018 – BHP sees limited impact on steel market from U.S. new tariffs -exec; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BHP promises record dividend payout – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP asked to cut ties with mining lobbyists – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based arm of French energy co. to move headquarters – Houston Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Investing green is all the rage, but benchmarks still hazy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BHP offers largest bid in U.S. Gulf oil lease sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 62,356 shares to 44,832 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Third Security Llc, which manages about $2.60B and $848.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 6.76 million shares to 74.55 million shares, valued at $571.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halozyme presents 2019 outlook at JPM19; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Reports Global Phase III FeDeriCa Study Met Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HALO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.