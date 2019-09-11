Third Security Continues to Hold Stake in Intrexon (XON); Msa Safety (MSA) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $545,900

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 86,393 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58M, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 590,612 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MSA Safety’s (NYSE:MSA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 93%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “iBio Inks 3D Bioprinting Agreement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated’s (NYSE:MSA) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MSA Safety Completes Acquisition of Sierra Monitor Corp. – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MSA Safety (MSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $43.93 million for 24.55 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 25,700 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.

