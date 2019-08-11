Third Security Continues to Hold Stake in Intrexon (XON); Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Upped Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company's stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 2.21 million shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Ironwood Fincl Limited Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 249 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 32,284 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 59,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 107,500 shares. 974 were reported by Us Savings Bank De. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 16,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 56,356 shares. Virtu Llc holds 32,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 50,581 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 171,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.01% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp owns 87,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON).

