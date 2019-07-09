Third Point Upped Its Position in Danaher (DHR) as Shares Rose; Private Management Group Boosted Its Stake in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $609,832

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 19,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 487,230 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17M, up from 467,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 1.46 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $143.62. About 1.90 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 154,477 are owned by Moody Bank & Trust Division. Illinois-based Hartline Investment has invested 0.19% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kcm Invest reported 0.49% stake. Stanley holds 42,306 shares. Chemung Canal holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,564 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,670 shares. Ranger Inv Management Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Middleton & Incorporated Ma invested in 144,921 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt stated it has 18,394 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Citizens Northern accumulated 2,428 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Cap Fund Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,377 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Park Corporation Oh owns 1.11% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 149,481 shares. Girard Prns Limited invested in 3,294 shares.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 525,000 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $363.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.61% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Mason Street Advsr Ltd owns 63,731 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 27,760 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,257 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1,312 shares. Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Sir Capital Mngmt LP reported 582,487 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Bank Of America De invested in 490,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership owns 38,000 shares. 1,000 are held by Kistler. Moreover, New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 1.97% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 172,496 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc owns 0.05% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 35,413 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 146,840 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).