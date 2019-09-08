Third Point Trimmed Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $122.50 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Light Street Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $481,312

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 932,919 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buyers Should Beware Canopy Growth Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $500.51M for 19.54 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Limited Co has 0.17% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 27,069 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 0.17% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mariner Lc reported 13,289 shares stake. Smith Salley & Associates reported 35,203 shares. Murphy Cap Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,025 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 18,926 shares. Bluespruce Invs Lp invested in 1.13 million shares or 8.69% of the stock. Caprock Grp Inc Inc has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,675 shares. Moreover, Covington Management has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Miller Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,000 shares. 13,936 were reported by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 325 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 3,100 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 2.08M shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,550 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,000 shares to 333,000 shares, valued at $69.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 153,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,990 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De has 65,070 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc reported 838 shares. 800 were accumulated by Td Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.51% or 3,270 shares. Everence holds 9,792 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 3.10M are owned by Harris Associates L P. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 10,839 shares. Fagan Assocs accumulated 1,635 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gideon Cap Inc reported 873 shares. Millennium Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sun Life Finance invested in 0.06% or 742 shares. 6,800 are owned by Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation.