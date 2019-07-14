Third Point Trimmed Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $122.50 Million; Gamco Investors Et Al Raised Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $2.47 Million as Stock Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 113.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 19,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,326 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 17,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.20 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.21M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp invested 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Alps Advsr Incorporated stated it has 4,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bainco Interest has invested 0.75% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). E&G Advsr LP has invested 0.19% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Endurance Wealth accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 39,010 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 7,290 shares. Principal Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.26% or 28,725 shares. 283 were accumulated by Sun Life Finance Inc. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested 0.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Monarch Mngmt holds 1,200 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks owns 5,180 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,726 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors reported 4,228 shares stake.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt has 68,506 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Frontier Management Company has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Becker Cap holds 0.05% or 10,678 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 136,410 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Tradition Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2.06M are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. High Pointe Mngmt Llc has 14,330 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 103,284 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Daiwa Securities has 55,343 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 8,144 shares. Natl Bank holds 1.24% or 85,313 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,733 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Texas-based Hilltop Holding Incorporated has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG) by 90,481 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $116.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,319 shares, and cut its stake in Tredegar Inds Inc (NYSE:TG).