Third Point Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $152.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Cut Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding as Valuation Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 4.83 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 3.17M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.18 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 399.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.