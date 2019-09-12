Third Point Stake In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Has Increased; Thornburg Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.25 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 6.07M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 235,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392.14M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 6.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 1,350 shares to 86,572 shares, valued at $93.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 147,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,251 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

