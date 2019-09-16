Third Point Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) Upped by $21.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holder Caz Investments LP Increased Stake

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 148,772 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 5.50 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.39M, up from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.32M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25 million and $33.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gdx 190920C00027000 (Call) by 30,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,267 were accumulated by Citigroup. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% or 169,097 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 31,883 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 590,460 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Tudor Investment Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,192 shares. Symons Capital accumulated 50,330 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Mangrove Prtnrs holds 0.22% or 224,532 shares. Cordasco Financial has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 1,548 shares.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenlight Capital (GLRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking David Einhorn’s Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) CEO Simon Burton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No Reason To Buy Greenlight Capital Re Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Re Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd reported 8,763 shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 0% or 247 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.97 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 2.36M shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 267 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 0.87% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 184,622 shares. The Delaware-based Westover Ltd has invested 0.22% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Two Sigma Secs Lc owns 20,992 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 2.22M shares or 0.3% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 8,744 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 2.21M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.55% stake. Natl Bank holds 90,505 shares.