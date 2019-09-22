Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 10 1.64 N/A -1.75 0.00 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.20 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a -0.21 beta which is 121.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares and 39.5% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.9% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has 4.56% stronger performance while Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has -3.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.