Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Both Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.
|11
|1.79
|N/A
|-3.45
|0.00
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|42
|1.61
|N/A
|2.33
|19.36
In table 1 we can see Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|10%
|2.3%
Volatility and Risk
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s consensus target price is $38.33, while its potential downside is -18.62%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 97.6%. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.
|-7.98%
|-1.2%
|-4.03%
|-5.8%
|-16.58%
|11.2%
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|-0.26%
|17.99%
|13.57%
|20.61%
|24.77%
|23.65%
For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than James River Group Holdings Ltd.
Summary
James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.
