Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.85 N/A -3.45 0.00 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.99 N/A 0.70 22.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.5% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares and 68.7% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. About 2.8% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 8.85% 9.46% 5.01% -4.62% -6.34% 5.3%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was more bullish than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.