Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 10 0.25 80.60M -1.75 0.00 Chubb Limited 158 1.99 452.46M 8.11 18.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Chubb Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Chubb Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 817,444,219.07% -11.3% -4.3% Chubb Limited 286,911,857.96% 7.7% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Chubb Limited has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Chubb Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

Competitively Chubb Limited has an average target price of $158.5, with potential downside of -1.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Chubb Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has weaker performance than Chubb Limited

Summary

Chubb Limited beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.