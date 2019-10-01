Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Stock Value Declined While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Legg Mason (LM) Holder American Financial Group Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 266,142 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINT SAYS UTX SPLIT WOULD UNLOCK MORE THAN $20B IN VALUE; 13/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Directors Notification; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Monthly Report; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 10/05/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point is in talks with investment banks about launching a “blank check” company that would raise money in an IPO to pursue an acquisition; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 28/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 303,585 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.71M for 10.33 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 366,945 shares, valued at $37.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

