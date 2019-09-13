Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Stock Declined While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Argent Trust Company Increases Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 216,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, up from 209,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 2.76M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company's stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $999.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 60,745 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $54.55M for 4.58 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 8,606 shares to 7,581 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 9,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,433 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.