Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Argyle Capital Management Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Lifted by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.62 million shares traded or 32.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 330,601 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 29/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Total Voting Rights; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 10/05/2018 – Dan Loeb’s Third Point Boosts Short Wagers on Market Disruption; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 10/05/2018 – Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 10/05/2018 – Third Point is in talks with investment banks about arranging the SPAC’s IPO later this year, which could raise hundreds of millions of dollars; 28/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 10/05/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point is in talks with investment banks about launching a “blank check” company that would raise money in an IPO to pursue an acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.14% or 2,614 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 90,431 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 78,452 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.07% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 65,560 shares. Miller Management Lp accumulated 22,060 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company has 48,697 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Becker Cap Management has 386,714 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 0.08% or 2,677 shares. California-based Capital Guardian Trust Comm has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hudson Valley Invest Adv owns 17,141 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 2.98 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Maltese Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,550 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc invested in 0.04% or 2,330 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 47 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank & has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 42 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc accumulated 204,785 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.01% or 115,552 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). 25,592 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 25,318 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Geode Management Limited Company reported 929,021 shares. 36,620 were reported by Insight 2811 Incorporated. Kbc Group Nv reported 67,058 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 29,311 shares. Massachusetts-based Bogle LP De has invested 0.07% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). 47,730 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 50,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,008 shares.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60 million for 4.49 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

