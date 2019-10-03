Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $465,000 as Share Price Declined; Avon Prods (AVP) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Lowered Its Position

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.53 million market cap company. It closed at $9.47 lastly. It is down 18.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 10/05/2018 – Third Point Weighs `Blank Check’ Company to Pursue Buyouts; 10/05/2018 – Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 29/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Total Voting Rights; 14/05/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Performance; 14/05/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 26/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Conversion of Securities; 26/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Conversion of Securities

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 365,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 314,162 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 679,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 36,175 shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 3,797 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 29,311 shares. Insight 2811 holds 36,620 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd reported 2,465 shares. Voya Investment Lc holds 135,295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 401,963 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 83,388 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 25,318 shares. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 5.46 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co holds 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE).

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60M for 4.15 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold AVP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 544,038 were accumulated by Bluecrest Management. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.02 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 151,799 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 36,632 shares. 83,148 are owned by Amp Ltd. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% stake. Shah Management stated it has 8.9% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 13,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 687,530 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 172,211 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 13,991 shares to 28,329 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $8.87M for 53.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.