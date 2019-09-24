Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Share Value Declined While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $465,000; As Dish Network Class A (DISH) Stock Declined, New South Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.10 million market cap company. It closed at $10.02 lastly. It is down 18.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 09/05/2018 – Third Point Reinsurance 1Q Rev $140.3M; 22/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Net Asset Value(s); 14/05/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 16/03/2018 Third Point Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Monthly Report; 13/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Directors Notification; 26/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Conversion of Securities; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 29/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Total Voting Rights

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 18,681 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 was bought by Ortolf Tom A. 300,000 shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES, worth $9.35 million on Friday, August 23.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livent Corp by 220,126 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 144,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 166,594 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 180,902 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.09% or 268,204 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Legal & General Group Pcl. Prudential Fincl owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 354,188 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company stated it has 10,968 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 2.22M shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 1,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli And Investment Advisers owns 0.04% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 8,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.11% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.09% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hudock Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 40 shares. Qs Llc accumulated 0% or 4,380 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 435,116 were reported by Prudential Finance. 34,673 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Pacific Ridge Cap Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 88,300 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 564,038 shares. Illinois-based Group One Trading LP has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). The North Carolina-based Wedge L LP Nc has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.05% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De owns 0.07% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 90,679 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 35,062 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 5.46M shares. Cornerstone accumulated 87 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 190,918 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 597,433 shares. Arbiter Prtnrs Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 102,350 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 437,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $52.97M for 4.39 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.