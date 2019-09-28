Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $465,000; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Dril Quip Com (DRQ) Position by $439,776; Stock Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc Com (DRQ) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 9,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The hedge fund held 35,517 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 44,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 310,949 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 309,331 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Pine Brook Road Advisors LP Exits Position in Third Point Re; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 10/05/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point is in talks with investment banks about launching a “blank check” company that would raise money in an IPO to pursue an acquisition; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 10/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 29/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Total Voting Rights; 14/05/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 49,549 shares to 87,321 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 66,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Com (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 155.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $3.98 million for 115.25 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold DRQ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.72% more from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). National Bank Of Mellon reported 810,680 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Pnc Financial Svcs reported 1,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 40,535 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson And has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Parametric Portfolio Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 24,587 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 454,070 shares or 0.19% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management invested in 0% or 10,982 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 153,430 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 5,026 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 68,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Repsol cancels Dril-Quip contract for Vietnam project – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Double Expansion XPakâ„¢ Liner Hanger System – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dril-Quip, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Founder of Houston energy company donates $40M to Texas universities – Houston Business Journal” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip Announces Management Changes NYSE:DRQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

More notable recent Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) CEO Dan Malloy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60M for 4.39 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.