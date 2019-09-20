Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 10 1.65 N/A -1.75 0.00 Alleghany Corporation 683 1.41 N/A 20.61 33.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Alleghany Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Alleghany Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3% Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Alleghany Corporation has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Alleghany Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Alleghany Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Alleghany Corporation’s potential upside is 2.81% and its consensus price target is $800.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares and 84.2% of Alleghany Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Alleghany Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56% Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was less bullish than Alleghany Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alleghany Corporation beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.