Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) Analysts See $0.68 EPS; Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 257.89% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. TPRE’s profit would be $64.16M giving it 3.71 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s analysts see -52.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 431,666 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 30/05/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Notice of AGM; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Monthly Report; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Performance; 10/05/2018 – Dan Loeb’s Third Point Boosts Short Wagers on Market Disruption; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 09/05/2018 – Third Point Reinsurance 1Q Rev $140.3M; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F

Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 88 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 59 sold and decreased their stakes in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 39.85 million shares, down from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Horace Mann Educators Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 65 New Position: 23.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $951.03 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, insurance, extended warranty insurance, and multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 3.40% less from 59.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Investment Mgmt L P De reported 90,679 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 22,839 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pacific Ridge Prtn Limited Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 94,960 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 336,311 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 395,763 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 423,602 shares. Zebra Capital Limited Liability accumulated 22,172 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 42,324 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Swiss National Bank & Trust has 137,300 shares. Barclays Public invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 125,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 169,155 shares.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation for 1.12 million shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 882,267 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.73% invested in the company for 12,385 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.49 million shares.

