Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) Analysts See $0.57 EPS; Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake

Ing Groep Nv decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 45.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv sold 6,952 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 8,313 shares with $709,000 value, down from 15,265 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $16.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 758,101 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY

Analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report $0.57 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.71 EPS change or 507.14% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. TPRE’s profit would be $54.23M giving it 4.14 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 410,266 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 10/05/2018 – Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 10/05/2018 – Dan Loeb’s Third Point Boosts Short Wagers on Market Disruption; 30/05/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Notice of AGM; 10/05/2018 – Third Point is in talks with investment banks about arranging the SPAC’s IPO later this year, which could raise hundreds of millions of dollars; 10/05/2018 – Third Point Weighs `Blank Check’ Company to Pursue Buyouts; 13/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Directors Notification; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 30/05/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Notice of AGM

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AmerisourceBergen Announces Date and Time for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recession Resistant, DGI Mega Cap: Cardinal Health – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 6.90% above currents $81.85 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $76 target. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, June 3.

Ing Groep Nv increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 6,114 shares to 6,663 valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 9,405 shares and now owns 18,134 shares. Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) was raised too.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $327.70 million for 12.95 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$9.99, Is Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE), The Stock That Dropped 29% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point Re on track for underwriting profitability by year-end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Management Sa owns 70,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 47,730 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 29,311 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 435,116 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 11.13 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 113,804 shares. New Vernon Invest Limited Liability stated it has 3.13% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). 204,924 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 6,160 shares. 125,000 were accumulated by Allen Investment Ltd Liability Co. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has 107,975 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 67,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Co stated it has 24,100 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Company reported 16,211 shares.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $899.09 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, insurance, extended warranty insurance, and multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.