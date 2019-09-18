Third Point Raised Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)’s Sentiment Is 2.25

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 90 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 40 decreased and sold their stakes in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 35.96 million shares, up from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 67 New Position: 23.

Third Point Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Third Point Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Third Point Llc holds 500,000 shares with $183.66 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $126.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $9.42 during the last trading session, reaching $289.18. About 3.54 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 15.73 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for 551,692 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 356,926 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 0.86% invested in the company for 24,071 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.81% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 502,856 shares.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 4.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $34.11 million for 11.82 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.08% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $37,240 activity.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Among 11 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $415.33’s average target is 43.62% above currents $289.18 stock price. Netflix had 20 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $480 target. The company was initiated on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $410 target. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.25% or 1.69M shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 220,011 shares. 209,100 were accumulated by Valiant Capital Mngmt Lp. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 750,689 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 0.3% stake. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Florida-based Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated invested in 19,179 shares. Buckingham Asset Management holds 8,633 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory holds 0.03% or 203 shares. Dsc Ltd Partnership reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ensemble Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 125,883 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank & Tru has 0.39% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

