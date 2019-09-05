Third Point Raised Danaher (DHR) Position by $79.20 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake Upped by Park Avenue Securities Llc

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.65. About 618,057 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 8.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management owns 68,529 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Gp holds 0.18% or 8,450 shares. Macroview Management Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Notis has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Leuthold Group Llc owns 16,108 shares. Bb&T holds 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.24 million shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,726 shares. Qci Asset Inc stated it has 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northside Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highstreet Asset Mgmt stated it has 421,596 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd has 8,855 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.14% or 8.00M shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md accumulated 46,490 shares or 3.83% of the stock. Alps Advisors invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 253,702 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $96.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 291,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,671 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $163.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.75M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability accumulated 1.44M shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bankshares has 1.16% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 103,758 shares. Kings Point Cap Management reported 200 shares. Capital Service Of America Incorporated has invested 3.64% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sky Inv Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 2.37% or 48,895 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.55% stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 91,975 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Lc has 0.8% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 23,590 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 18,394 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited New York owns 260,926 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Inc accumulated 9,667 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Agf Invs America holds 5.23% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 111,391 shares. Somerset Group Limited Company accumulated 0.34% or 3,053 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors reported 69,517 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.