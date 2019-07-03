Third Point Raised Danaher (DHR) Holding by $79.20 Million; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $43.90 Million

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.31. About 1.31M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 340,465 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST CNS-TARGETED DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tradewinds Capital Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.26% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Private Trust Na stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated owns 4,117 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ajo LP reported 195,760 shares. Acadian Asset Lc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Comm Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.42% or 71,112 shares in its portfolio. Ca holds 0.43% or 13,468 shares. Tompkins Finance Corp has 0.5% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kings Point Cap invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Ashford Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.19% or 9,970 shares. Spc Financial stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 430,000 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $249.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.75M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 46,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 1,460 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Capital Ww Invsts holds 137,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 149,659 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 351,013 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 3,962 shares. Baillie Gifford & Comm accumulated 5.68M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 60,257 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 8,771 shares. Lpl Fin accumulated 4,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 81 shares. D E Shaw & reported 11,214 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 2,294 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).