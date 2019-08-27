Third Point Position in Danaher (DHR) Boosted by $79.20 Million; As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Market Valuation Rose, Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $376,244

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 1.29 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 175.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 34,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The hedge fund held 53,660 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, up from 19,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 801,043 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $98M-$102M; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Management Cease Trading Order is Revoked; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Mackay Shields has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De has 673,254 shares. Mackenzie holds 439,304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 1,826 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 261,807 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 57,093 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 14,635 shares. Pier Limited Liability Corp invested in 400,334 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 83,951 shares. 41,042 are owned by Quantbot Tech L P. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 194,122 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 4.54M shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 248,052 shares to 54,375 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 451,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,370 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 525,000 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $363.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

