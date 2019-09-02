Third Point Lowered Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Rose; Electron Capital Partners Lifted El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stake by $17.99 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64 million, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 144,097 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Ramius Buys New 2.3% Position in El Paso Electric; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DFRG, CHSP, EE, and NRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DFRG, EE Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Actions Against Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and El Paso Electric Company â€“ DFRG, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Did El Paso Electric Company’s (NYSE:EE) 8.4% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “El Paso Electric (EE) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.54, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System owns 56,370 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 525,822 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Profund Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 6,748 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Lc accumulated 0.01% or 291,380 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 54,058 shares. 237,933 were reported by Panagora Asset. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 23,454 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 46,720 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 1,183 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Co, a South Carolina-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,071 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.