Third Point Lifted Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Price Rose; Disciplined Growth Investors Decreased Its Position in Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) as Shares Declined

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.55M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 33,606 shares as the company's stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 711,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.88M, down from 745,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 574,783 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.03M shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $95.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 561,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Castleark Management Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 19,690 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 1,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 87,197 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 854,270 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 89 shares. Hightower Lc has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 182 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 316,167 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.25% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 223,181 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,027 shares. Css Limited Liability Corp Il invested in 0.01% or 900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 144,511 shares. 24,134 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $108.45M for 23.52 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 188,718 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 722,763 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 28,793 shares. Hbk Investments Lp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,656 were reported by Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Dsam Partners (London) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,876 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Comm reported 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Third Point Limited Liability owns 925,000 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 289,946 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.72% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 110,100 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Co holds 987 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 1,550 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.38% or 2.10M shares in its portfolio.