Third Point Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $18.88 Million; Axogen (AXGN) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $1.33 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 69,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 91,012 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 160,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 509,990 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.25M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $153.01. About 2.46M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc reported 1,433 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 58,211 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 362 shares. Moreover, West Oak Capital Limited Company has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 200 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 3,694 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability has 74,275 shares. Generation Llp accumulated 1.09M shares or 1.14% of the stock. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 0.01% stake. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 196,773 shares. 11,500 were reported by Global Endowment Lp. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.65% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company stated it has 0.79% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atria Invests Lc invested in 0.2% or 199,227 shares. 89,016 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yirendai Ltd by 135,243 shares to 191,278 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qudian Inc.

