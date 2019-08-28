Third Point Holding in Danaher (DHR) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $3.03 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 42,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 163,626 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 206,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 497,663 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.82. About 585,189 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 16,421 shares to 104,824 shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares to 8.75M shares, valued at $466.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).