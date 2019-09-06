Third Point Holding in Danaher (DHR) Has Lifted by $79.20 Million as Valuation Rose; Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Its Holding in Akorn (AKRX) as Shares Rose

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.87. About 81,349 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 107,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 356,473 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 463,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.695. About 51,224 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Officers and Directors of Akorn; 21/03/2018 – AKORN, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Akorn, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SEC: AKORN, EX-CFO AGREE TO SETTLE ACCTG CONTROL VIOLATIONS; 04/04/2018 – GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD GKBO.BO SAYS CO APPOINTED A.J. NOEL T. DA SILVA AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – AKORN ASKS DELAWARE COURT TO REQUIRE FRESENIUS KABI TO FULFILL; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SAYS HAVE FILED FOR SUFFICIENT LEVEL OF DAMAGES FROM AKORN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Akorn’s Ratings Review To Direction Uncertain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Akorn May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos; 23/04/2018 – Fresenius Said Sunday That It Was Ending Deal to Buy Akorn

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $163.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

