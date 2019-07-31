Third Point Has Trimmed Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $122.50 Million; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Lifted Its K12 (LRN) Stake by $1.76 Million as Share Value Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 243.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 51,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,053 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 65,437 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 112.49% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 04/04/2018 – California Chooses ProQuest Learning Resources for K12; 29/05/2018 – Illinois School Districts Address Social and Emotional Needs and Focus on the Positives With Innovative Program From Hero K12; 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q Rev $232.9M; 14/05/2018 – Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on May 19; 13/03/2018 – Indiana Digital Learning School Now Enrolling for the 2018-2019 School Year; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in K12; 14/05/2018 – Wyoming Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Insight School of Michigan to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham lnstitute’s 2018 Wonkathon

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $198.1. About 295,209 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processi (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,607 shares to 280,478 shares, valued at $44.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,959 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,280 activity.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.95 million for 18.83 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.