Third Point Has Trimmed Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding by $100.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Clark Estates Stake In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Has Lifted

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 93,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 668,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.17 million, up from 574,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 2.99M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 18.50M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741.30 million, down from 21.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 415,272 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Campbell’s Soup Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rtg; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.95M for 14.47 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.