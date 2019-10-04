Third Point Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $62.40 Million; Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Wendell David Associates Lifted Holding

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781.20M, down from 6.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 2.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11 million, up from 124,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 50,000 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $163.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $666.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18,910 shares to 19,336 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.