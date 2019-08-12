Third Point Has Lowered Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $152.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Cut Holding

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.84. About 2.41M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 387,544 shares traded or 29.64% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for July 24 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s Reports Second-Quarter Results, Affirms Full-Year Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “One Last Bout Of Investments At Brink’s – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s is 160 Years Young NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. The insider DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought 3,000 shares worth $217,170.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 13,300 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 23,291 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,402 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.02% or 5,661 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 4,248 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 558,434 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Retail Bank invested in 0% or 2,677 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 245,218 shares. Amer Century Cos invested in 0.1% or 1.25M shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 13,943 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 25,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 64,625 shares. 37,043 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Tiaa Cref Lc stated it has 96,028 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Capital holds 0.01% or 19,178 shares in its portfolio.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc by 187,055 shares to 285,594 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc (Prn) by 9.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Inc (Prn).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 18.67 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.88 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources invested in 933,652 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.06% stake. M&R Cap owns 3,361 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 1.06% or 11,007 shares. Chemung Canal Tru owns 48,283 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Smead Capital Mngmt reported 1.12 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Riverpark Advisors Lc has invested 0.91% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wellington Group Inc Inc Llp holds 0.45% or 18.09M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 10,284 shares. Natl Pension Service invested 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Horizon Invests Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,244 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Corp owns 3,965 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mngmt invested 0.5% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.