Third Point Has Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $152.60 Million; Valuation Rose; Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position by $359,840

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 227,184 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.54 million shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares to 79,672 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gp Llp stated it has 3.28 million shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,384 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 17,484 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Kopp Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 61,066 shares for 3.99% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 307 shares. 225,476 were reported by Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 6,044 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 191,582 are owned by Wells Fargo & Communication Mn. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Public Sector Pension Board reported 37,274 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Llc reported 522,049 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com reported 2,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Management Inc owns 2,536 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% or 120 shares. 42,800 are owned by Strs Ohio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $82,257 was sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S. 8,902 shares valued at $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, January 14.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset invested in 31,106 shares. Overbrook stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Carnegie Capital Asset Llc has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Strs Ohio accumulated 772,674 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 40,430 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Toth Finance Advisory has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Central Natl Bank & accumulated 2,123 shares. Asset Management reported 51,676 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 3,105 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 105,187 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wade G W & invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amer Ins Communications Tx reported 130,525 shares. Bragg Fin Advisors stated it has 96,720 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Birmingham Management Inc Al accumulated 29,490 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

