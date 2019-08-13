Third Point Has Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $152.60 Million; Valuation Rose; Allstate Has Decreased Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $3.07 Million

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 11,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 12,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 24,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $279.15. About 959,333 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 2.82 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 48,005 shares to 121,843 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.