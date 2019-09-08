Third Point Has Lifted Its Danaher (DHR) Holding by $79.20 Million as Market Value Rose; Mckesson (MCK) Holding Has Boosted by Kempner Capital Management Inc

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.21M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.71 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Huntington Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 76,355 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 2,783 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.19% or 292,563 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.24% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0.23% or 7,481 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Holding owns 0.03% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 4,189 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 6,886 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Private Na reported 0.54% stake. Rothschild Invest Corp Il invested in 0.1% or 6,769 shares. 113,659 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Moreover, Camarda Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 24 shares. Blume Mngmt Inc has 485 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 3.76% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 257,315 were accumulated by Farr Miller & Washington Dc.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares to 8.75M shares, valued at $466.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

