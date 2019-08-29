Third Point Has Decreased Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $122.50 Million; Van Hulzen Asset Management Holds Stake in Northern Tr (NTRS)

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $205.02. About 415,971 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 8,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 78,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 261,114 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 26/04/2018 – Northern Trust to Utilize Direct Clearing for Canadian Derivatives; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.42 million for 19.49 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 170 shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.48% or 4,282 shares. Sirios Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 178,004 shares. Invest Advisors holds 1.32% or 6,370 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 1,420 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sei Investments Communications stated it has 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 3,458 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited stated it has 260,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 17 shares. 23,566 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Kistler owns 2,267 shares. Natl Insurance Tx holds 0.61% or 66,225 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 208,567 shares.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 8,452 shares to 59,504 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,353 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 392,500 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Company Nj reported 0.04% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Exane Derivatives owns 1,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Natixis reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 1,271 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,559 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs has 0.03% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 1,250 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 321,424 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0.05% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Meritage Port Mgmt reported 55,510 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.02M shares.

