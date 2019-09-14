Third Point Has Decreased Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake by $100.00 Million as Share Price Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Randolph Co Lowered Stake

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 18.50M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741.30M, down from 21.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 4.10M shares traded or 84.09% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 RATINGS FOR DOWNGR; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL LOWERING FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Campbell Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – COO LUCA MIGNINI WILL FOCUSES ON INTEGRATION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED SNYDER’S-LANCE, PACIFIC FOODS AND STABILIZING CO’S U.S. SOUP BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05 million, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 0.01% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 6,798 shares. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 538 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 1.21M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 35,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation reported 185,830 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 33,260 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 10,150 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Pa reported 0.03% stake. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 40,850 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 36,657 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 87,018 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability Company invested in 205,260 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Fire Gp has 10,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 31,872 shares.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.92M for 14.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 50,000 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $163.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52M and $581.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 480,173 shares. Hartford Invest Management has 93,756 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shell Asset Management reported 150,176 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 6,818 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus holds 1,629 shares. 674,097 are held by Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc Incorporated. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 325,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 756,935 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel stated it has 6,700 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cumberland Advsr has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Victory Mngmt owns 58,761 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company owns 1,721 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Transamerica Advsrs holds 173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.