Third Point Has Decreased Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Share Value Rose; As Eog Res Com (EOG) Shares Declined, Stralem & Co Has Lifted Stake by $535,800

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 592,788 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 5,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,350 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 52,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.94. About 787,629 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,630 shares to 124,020 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,955 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 16,432 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 3,977 are owned by Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,218 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2.82M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Numerixs Invest Technologies invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 15,083 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dean Associates Limited Com reported 50,734 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.21 million are owned by Invesco Ltd. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com holds 2,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 15.53 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.