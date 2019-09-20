Third Point Has Cut Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $62.40 Million as Share Value Declined; Strategic Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Comerica (CMA) by $310,680

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781.20M, down from 6.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 2.87M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 68,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, down from 72,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 1.05 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 745,000 shares to 10.50M shares, valued at $384.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.94 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $287.25M for 8.44 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.52% EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $469.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 370,067 shares to 696,655 shares, valued at $68.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).