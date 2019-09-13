Third Point Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Stake By $62.40 Million; Private Advisor Group Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 110.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc acquired 24,905 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 47,409 shares with $1.55 million value, up from 22,504 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.75 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Third Point Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 7.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Third Point Llc sold 480,000 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Third Point Llc holds 6.00 million shares with $781.20 million value, down from 6.48M last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $119.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 2.11 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE

Third Point Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 125,000 shares to 1.30 million valued at $197.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 5.50M shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.21 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser, Missouri-based fund reported 38,234 shares. The New York-based Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Coastline Tru owns 16,682 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 14,991 are owned by Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership. High Pointe Cap Limited Com reported 14,330 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edgemoor Inv Advisors reported 2,080 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northeast Financial Consultants stated it has 4,994 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 0.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Somerset accumulated 34,537 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 1.1% or 16,061 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 6,232 shares. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.32% or 8,603 shares in its portfolio. Lionstone Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.53% above currents $138.34 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GMS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fastenal (FAST) August Sales Consistent With Market Pattern – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Micron, JPMorgan Chase and Fastenal – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Not so fast: central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TGLS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,125 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust owns 7,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Check Management Ca holds 8,060 shares. Chilton Investment Company Llc invested in 40,096 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 563,822 shares. Bankshares Of America De has 13.37M shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 58,001 shares. 1.21 million were reported by Saturna Corporation. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 51,596 shares. 70,277 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 998,949 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 8,880 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Global Endowment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 0.06% or 6,311 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -7.52% below currents $33.79 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $3700 target in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, July 18 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.