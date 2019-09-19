Third Point Decreased Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position; United-guardian (UG) Shorts Increased By 12%

United-guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG) had an increase of 12% in short interest. UG’s SI was 5,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12% from 5,000 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 2 days are for United-guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG)’s short sellers to cover UG’s short positions. The SI to United-guardian Inc’s float is 0.2%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 9 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG)

Third Point Llc decreased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 11.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Third Point Llc sold 2.50M shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Third Point Llc holds 18.50 million shares with $741.30M value, down from 21.00 million last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $13.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 193,443 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES ADJUSTED EPS REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE $2.85 TO $2.90; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to About $170 Million in Cost Synergies by End of Fiscal 2022; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Forms New U.S. Snacking Unit: Campbell Snacks

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, makes, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $87.52 million. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. It has a 20.84 P/E ratio. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 0 investors sold United-Guardian, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 1.92% more from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zpr Investment Mgmt has invested 0.52% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Gamco Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com has 107,500 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 262,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Morgan Stanley has 9,707 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 10,532 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 1,601 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc), New York-based fund reported 467 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 100 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 0% or 40,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -6.37% below currents $46.28 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & Com owns 6,798 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 3 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 41,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 8,105 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rampart Investment Ltd reported 3,214 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Beutel Goodman & Communication Limited has invested 0.48% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Meyer Handelman owns 121,350 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 1.38M shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Schroder Grp has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 6,269 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York owns 34,777 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

