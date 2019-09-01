Third Point Cut Stake in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Value Rose; Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.42 million shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Cap Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,930 shares. Prudential Public Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.85 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc holds 0.11% or 2,395 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 2,123 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 5,066 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Com has 0.35% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 137,100 are held by Primecap Ca. Advisor Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 84,212 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 34,449 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 72,773 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc owns 82,798 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com reported 35,967 shares. 146,204 were reported by Braun Stacey Assocs Inc.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 54,000 shares to 553,052 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 27,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,279 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 373,388 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Company. Twin Tree L P, Texas-based fund reported 3,983 shares. Raymond James Serv Inc holds 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 10,529 shares. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 58,291 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 1.47 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 33,044 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 1.28M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 39,452 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 35,859 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 72,767 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 40,065 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).