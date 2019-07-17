Third Point Cut Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $122.50 Million; Capital Investment Advisors Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $425,838

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.88. About 954,408 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44 million, up from 400,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 14.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”)

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead Buys More Galapagos, Callon Acquires Carrizo; Confirming XBI And XOP ETF Strategies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oh, By the Way, This Clinical Trial Didn’t Work – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 12,674 shares to 9,189 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,532 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group New (NYSE:SPG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Inc invested in 55,438 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Moreover, Sfe Invest Counsel has 0.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clark Management Grp has invested 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 299,700 are owned by Intact Management. Ledyard Fincl Bank stated it has 391,975 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 156,800 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca owns 50,207 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Colony Llc owns 459,692 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.86% or 7.52M shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Co owns 132,217 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montag A Associate invested in 0.78% or 199,171 shares.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tilray Prepares a Second Act That Could Rekindle TLRY Stock – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.