Third Point Cut Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position as Share Value Rose; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Decreased Position

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 18.50M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741.30 million, down from 21.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 1.45M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – COO LUCA MIGNINI WILL FOCUSES ON INTEGRATION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED SNYDER’S-LANCE, PACIFIC FOODS AND STABILIZING CO’S U.S. SOUP BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 107,190 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 1.74 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 11,372 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,408 shares. Parametric Associate owns 30,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 308,951 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 612,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 33,495 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 89,591 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Huntington Bank & Trust reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 128,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 31,240 were accumulated by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 58,650 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 15,628 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 22.70 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. Hogan Michael bought $140,880 worth of stock. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 4,258 shares valued at $50,216 was bought by St John Scott. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250. DiFrancesco Paul F had bought 1,702 shares worth $19,964 on Friday, August 16. Shares for $35,250 were bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 82,915 shares to 292,469 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.93 million for 14.58 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $80.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 273,241 shares. Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,115 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 9,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 3.27M shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 394,226 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 0.11% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Fire Grp Inc Inc reported 10,000 shares. Lbj Family Wealth holds 18,447 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited stated it has 19,533 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 120,637 shares. Capstone Limited Company accumulated 6,673 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 70 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 229 shares in its portfolio.

